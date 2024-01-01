Austria coach Rangnick: Man City striker Haaland better than Mbappe

Austria coach Ralf Rangnick has revealed how involved he was in the early career of Manchester City star Erling Haaland.

Austria are set to meet Haaland and Norway in the Nations League later today.

Advertisement Advertisement

Rangnick recalled: "I was a little involved when Salzburg brought him from Molde. And when I was head of football at Red Bull, I encouraged the management to bring him to Leipzig. They didn't.

"He was brought to Dortmund for a ridiculous sum of 20 million euros."

He continued: "I know how good he is. We even saw that when he was not allowed to play for the first six months for Salzburg. It's still unbelievable to me that he only started two games in those six months.

"Right now, Haaland is setting the standard for everything in football. Maybe with (Kylian) Mbappé. If you look at the current form of the two players, Haaland is the best."