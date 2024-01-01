Tribal Football
Most Read
Tottenham fullback Porro: I feel ready to join Real Madrid
Ex-Man Utd boss Solskjaer in talks with "big club"
Man Utd explore re-signing Benfica wing-back Carreras
Man Utd defender Mazraoui undergoes heart surgery

Man City striker Haaland tells Norwegian media: Protect the kid

Man City striker Haaland tells Norwegian media: Protect the kid
Man City striker Haaland tells Norwegian media: Protect the kidAction Plus
Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has urged the Norwegian media not to place too much pressure on Antonio Nusa.

Nusa moved to RB Leipzig this season and is now finding a starting place with Norway.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Captain this week in Martin Odegaard's absence, Haaland said of his young teammate: "He's fantastic. So it is important to take care of him and not hype him too much, even though he is a great talent.

"It is important to leave him alone and give him the opportunity to develop."

Nusa, after victory over Slovenia, now has nine caps with Norway.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautNusa AntonioManchester CityRB LeipzigBundesliga
Related Articles
Man City ace Haaland breaks Norway goals record
BVB chief Watzke wishes Klopp good luck Red Bull role despite controversy
Ex-Fiorentina coach Ranieri: Haaland not in Batistuta class, let alone Vlahovic