Man City striker Haaland tells Norwegian media: Protect the kid

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has urged the Norwegian media not to place too much pressure on Antonio Nusa.

Nusa moved to RB Leipzig this season and is now finding a starting place with Norway.

Captain this week in Martin Odegaard's absence, Haaland said of his young teammate: "He's fantastic. So it is important to take care of him and not hype him too much, even though he is a great talent.

"It is important to leave him alone and give him the opportunity to develop."

Nusa, after victory over Slovenia, now has nine caps with Norway.