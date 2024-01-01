Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd TWICE rejected by Inzaghi
Tottenham fullback Porro: I feel ready to join Real Madrid
Liverpool reach mega adidas deal as they prepare to leave Nike
Calafiori warns Arsenal pal Trossard ahead of Italy's clash with Belgium

Man City ace Haaland breaks Norway goals record

Man City ace Haaland breaks Norway goals record
Man City ace Haaland breaks Norway goals recordAction Plus
Manchester City forward Erling Haaland is now Norway’s top goalscorer of all time.

The attacker has netted his 33rd international goal in just 34 games at the age of 24.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Haaland is enjoying his time on the international stage, despite having not yet played at a major tournament.

Haaland shared a picture on social media after their win over Slovenia, adding an emoji of a baby.

He may be hinting at the fact that his partner Isabel is pregnant with their first child.

Haaland will be in action for Norway against Austria on Sunday before returning to City.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautManchester City
Related Articles
Ex-Fiorentina coach Ranieri: Haaland not in Batistuta class, let alone Vlahovic
Man City striker Haaland excited taking Norway captaincy
Man City striker Haaland admits he does not regret Gabriel incident