Man City ace Haaland breaks Norway goals record

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland is now Norway’s top goalscorer of all time.

The attacker has netted his 33rd international goal in just 34 games at the age of 24.

Haaland is enjoying his time on the international stage, despite having not yet played at a major tournament.

Haaland shared a picture on social media after their win over Slovenia, adding an emoji of a baby.

He may be hinting at the fact that his partner Isabel is pregnant with their first child.

Haaland will be in action for Norway against Austria on Sunday before returning to City.