Northern Ireland U21 coach Wright: England draw my best result in football

Northern Ireland U21 coach Tommy Wright says their 0-0 draw with England was his greatest result in football.

The Euro 2025 clash ended in a stalemate, with Northern Ireland barely threatened.

Wright said, “I said to the players, I’ve had many big wins in my (playing) career and as a manager, winning the Scottish Cup, winning at Ibrox, winning at Celtic, beating Rosenberg over two legs in my first two games at St Johnstone.

“Even though we didn’t win the game, that’s right up there with me.

"To come against that array of talent and come out 0-0 is an unbelievable achievement."