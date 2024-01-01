Brighton and Celtic AGREE O'Riley fee

Brighton are on the brink of signing Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley.

The Denmark international has seen a fee agreed between the two clubs.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "Brighton are closing in on Matt O’Riley deal with Celtic, verbal agreement almost done!

"O’Riley set to become next signing for #BHAFC after Kadioglu done, working on final details then all sealed.

"Here we go, soon."

Celtic have accepted a Brighton offer of £25m plus £5m in bonuses for O'Riley.