Northern Ireland coach O'Neill: It was Man Utd or bust for Evans

Northern Ireland coach O'Neill: It was Man Utd or bust for EvansAction Plus
Northern Ireland coach Michael O'Neill is happy Jonny Evans has signed a new deal with Manchester United.

The veteran has penned a new 12 month contract and is available for Northern Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign.

O'Neill told BBC NI: “We had discussions with Jonny while we were in Spain and he openly indicated that if he didn’t get an agreement with Man Utd he possibly may not play this season.

"But thankfully that’s not the case and he still has a lot to play for.

"I hope he stays as injury free as possible and gets as many minutes as possible, as he still has a huge amount to offer for Northern Ireland, and for Manchester United."

