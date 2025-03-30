Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Norgaard explains signing new Brentford deal
Norgaard explains signing new Brentford deal
Brentford captain Christian Norgaard is delighted with his new contract.

The midfielder penned a new deal to 2027 on Saturday.

He told the club's website: “There are a lot of factors that played their part in me signing a new deal.

"Most importantly, it’s a place I feel very safe in. It’s an environment I enjoy being in and my family loves living in west London. If they are not happy then I will not be able to perform.

“My wife is very supportive. She’s fantastic with our children as well but she also made it pretty clear that her first priority is that she’d be very happy if we stayed. I’m sure that also played a part in my way of thinking."

Nørgaard continued: "I enjoy the responsibility and the role I have at the club.

“I’ve been at other clubs where I haven’t played as much so just playing football is something you should always appreciate.

"Our whole coaching staff is incredible to work with and again, is something that played its part in me extending.

“It’s special to keep being a part of something that you’ve been a part of for a long time."

