Brentford captain Norgaard agrees new deal

Brentford captain Christian Norgaard is on the brink of signing a new contract.

The Denmark midfielder's current deal is due to expire at the end of this season.

But Tipsbladet says Norgaard has now settled on new terms with the Bees.

Norgaard has agreed personal terms with Brentford over a new contract to 2027.

Last week, the 31 year-old hinted: "It's very positive. It's going the right way, and I'm sure we'll find a solution, so I'm here after the season, too."

