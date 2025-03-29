Tribal Football
Brentford boss Frank welcomes new Norgaard deal

Paul Vegas
Brentford skipper Christian Norgaard has signed a new contract.

Brentford confirmed on Saturday that the midfielder has penned a new agreement.

It runs until the summer of 2027, with his previous contract due to expire after the current season.

Bees manager Thomas Frank said, "This new contract was a no-brainer for us and Christian. Christian has been a key piece of the amazing journey we have been on for the past six years.

"He is our leader and one of our most important players."

Norgaard, 31, has been with Brentford since 2019, having arrived from Fiorentina.

