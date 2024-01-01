Non-Leaguers Wesfield land ex-Prem pair

The duo are getting involved with Westfield in one of the lowest tiers of English football.
Daniels, who is now 37, will be joined by 34-year-old Gosling for the coming season.
The two have more than 450 appearances combined for Bournemouth and played in the Premier League.
Non-league Westfield posted on X: “We are excited to announce the signing of Bournemouth legend Charlie Daniels.
"His experience and ability will be a tremendous asset to Westfield FC in our hunt for promotion in the 24/25 season.
"Welcome to the club, @chazdaniels13.”
They then posted again saying: "Our second signing of the season!
"We welcome ex-Newcastle, Everton, Bournemouth & most recent Notts county midfielder Dan Gosling to the club.
"Another huge statement of intent for the 2024/25 season!"