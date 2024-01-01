Non-Leaguers Wesfield land ex-Prem pair

Ex-Premier League stars Charlie Daniels and Dan Gosling are set to play in the 11th tier of English football.

The duo are getting involved with Westfield in one of the lowest tiers of English football.

Daniels, who is now 37, will be joined by 34-year-old Gosling for the coming season.

The two have more than 450 appearances combined for Bournemouth and played in the Premier League.

Non-league Westfield posted on X: “We are excited to announce the signing of Bournemouth legend Charlie Daniels.

"His experience and ability will be a tremendous asset to Westfield FC in our hunt for promotion in the 24/25 season.

"Welcome to the club, @chazdaniels13.”

They then posted again saying: "Our second signing of the season!

"We welcome ex-Newcastle, Everton, Bournemouth & most recent Notts county midfielder Dan Gosling to the club.

"Another huge statement of intent for the 2024/25 season!"