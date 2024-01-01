Cook makes clear Bournemouth plans

Bournemouth ace Lewis Cook is hoping that he can remain at the club for as long as possible.

The midfielder has been immense for the Cherries since Andoni Iraola became manager.

While he has been linked to other clubs, the 27-year-old is just happy to be playing in the Premier League at the Vitality Stadium.

Speaking on Ty Temel’s Off Script podcast, Cook shared: “I just want to keep improving as a player and a person.

“I think we’ve got the new manager in and he’s done really well, so keep learning from him.

“I think as a club, hopefully we continue to improve and progress. If I can stay around, that would be amazing."

“I’d never say never," he added on moving abroad one day before he retires.

"If you’ve got the opportunity to go away and experience something new, it’s a good project, a lot of people do.

“I’m just loving Bournemouth at the moment, I feel like the Premier League is the best league in the world in my opinion, the club is doing well at the moment.

“So I’ll think I’ll see how long I can stay here for.”