Chelsea prepare bid for Bournemouth left-back Kerkez

Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is ready to make a move to London this summer.

The defender is being linked to top clubs in England such as Manchester United and Chelsea.Per football.london, Chelsea may have an advantage due to the player’s preference for the capital city.

Kerkez is expected to be available for around £35 million, as the Cherries are willing to sell him for a reasonable fee.

He was hugely impressive last season under Spanish coach Andoni Iraola with the Cherries.

Chelsea do want a new left-back, as Ian Maatsen is seemingly on his way out of the club. 

