Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard isn't worried about his future at the club, saying he wants to remain at the Emirates 'for many more years.'

Arsenal have been on a contract renewal spree over the past couple of weeks, tying the likes of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, David Raya and Piero Hincapie to new long-term contracts.

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One player who is yet to commit his future to the club, however, is captain Odegaard, 27, who’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2028.

Speaking to Sky Sports about it, Odegaard doesn’t appear to be worried about the situation and is expecting to put pen to paper in the near future.

"It's not something I stress about," Odegaard said.

"I've said it so many times, I'm so happy here, I love it here. Hopefully I can stay for many more years - and I think the club is happy as well. So it's no stress, we'll sort it out."

"The main thing is to focus on the pitch, and then we'll see what happens," he added.

"I want to win more things here for sure. I want to win everything with Arsenal. The Premier League again, the Champions League, the cups - that's what we want. We want to win everything."