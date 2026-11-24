'No one's coming to save us' - Mainoo opens up on Man United relegation fears

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo has opened up on his side's dismal start to 2026-27.

Mauricio Pochettino’s era couldn’t have gotten off to a worse start following their heavy 4-0 Premier League defeat to rivals Liverpool on Sunday (November 22).

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United currently sit down in 19th, with just one win and eight points from their opening 11 games of the campaign.

Speaking to MUTV after the heavy defeat, Mainoo, 21, admitted that ‘no one is coming to save us,’ but insisted the players are up for the fight.

"It's all about character now," Mainoo said. "We're at the lowest we've ever been, and no one's coming to save us.

"There's no helping hands coming, so we've got to work together and lean on each other and keep working, and hopefully it'll come good.

"We're all committed. No one is going anywhere, and we're all leaning on each other.

"We all know what we have to do, and we all know with the new manager we need to get behind him, keep working in training. That's all we can do."