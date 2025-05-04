Tribal Football
Man Utd target ex-Chelsea academy chief Fraser

Paul Vegas
Former Chelsea academy chief and scout Jim Fraser is a target for Manchester United.

The Sun says Fraser's arrival could coincide with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's plans to cut another 200 members of United's staff.

Fraser was released by Chelsea last year.

He helped sign and also coached the likes of Conor Gallagher, Reece James, Tammy Abraham and Callum Hudson-Odoi while working inside Chelsea's academy.

Fraser had been with Chelsea since 2004.

