Nkunku is "very hungry" for goals in what feels like his "first season" with Chelsea

Christopher Nkunku about the difficulties he faced during his first season at Chelsea and explains his ambitious goals going into the new season.

Nkunku first season with Chelsea was destroyed by multiple injuries which left him on the sidelines feeling deflated.

The forward spoke on how his injury setbacks makes this season look like a fresh start.

“To be honest, I don’t have the feeling I had a first season here,’ admits Nkunku. ‘It was very difficult. I played just a little bit. Some minutes here, some minutes there. I was very frustrated all the season.”

“Last year I didn’t have one moment in the season where I can say I felt good. After my knee injury, I didn’t feel like I now do. I had my knee, then my hip, then a muscle injury in a row. It never stopped. That’s why I was very frustrated.”

“The most important thing now is to be ready to work and to be happy in myself,’ he adds. ‘I wasn’t happy for one year, so the most important thing is to be happy. You cannot share moments with fans if you are not happy.”

The forward is confident ahead of the new campaign and feels hungry and focused for what is to come.

“I lost this feeling, and I wasn’t happy with that. Now I feel better. I need to be happy, to be confident in my body, and to play some games.”

“When a player misses one season, he is very hungry. I am very hungry, but I am focused on not losing my mind and going step by step.”

“My goal this season is to play and to be confident. I know if I am happy and confident in my body, I can show what I am able to do. I have no doubt about this.”