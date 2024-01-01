Nkunku happy to prove Chelsea matchwinner: I was lucky

Christopher Nkunku was delighted proving Chelsea's matchwinner in victory at Bournemouth yesterday.

Nkunku jumped from the bench and struck the only goal of the game on 86 minutes.

He later said: "The manager said we need quality in the box (when I came on) and we have 10 minutes so he told me to enjoy.

"Good ball from Jadon (Sancho), I felt I had the space behind me and I turn, I was a bit lucky because there were the three defenders but I was able to score."

On his celebration, he said: "For my son. He likes balloons so I just keep on doing it."

On the competition to get in Chelsea's starting XI, Nkunku added: "We are in a big club, there is competition in every position and we just need to work hard in every training session and in every game."