Nketiah urges Arsenal kids to grab preseason tour chance

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has urged his young teammates to grab their chance in preseason.

The Gunners have taken 12 academy players on tour to the US with their senior squad.

“Pre-season is really good for a lot of the lads who haven’t trained or played with us that much to show what they can do,” Nketiah told arsenal.com. “It gives people opportunities to show themselves and get fit, so hopefully they can take them.

“It’s a platform, even for us now, to make our mark and start playing games regularly and get fit. I think there are a lot of examples of players who did well in pre-season and gone on to play and have minutes in the first team, so it’s a really good chance.

“I know what it’s like for the young kids coming through so I’m just trying to make them feel as comfortable as possible. We have a really good group of guys, everyone is really nice and welcoming and tries to make everyone feel good.

‘I think the coaches do a really good job too - at dinner, they mix up the tables so everyone sits with different people and can interact, and the team activities we do allow you to get closer. You’re spending more time together, and you don’t have the escape of going back home or to your family, so you mix and socialise a lot more which is really nice.”

He added, “I think the team start to believe and trust in you more when you show what you can do, so pre-season is a great opportunity for the young players to showcase and gain trust from the manager and the players, which is important.”