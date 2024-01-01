Nketiah "really excited" to be Palace player

Eddie Nketiah is delighted with his move to Crystal Palace.

The Arsenal striker signed for Palace on deadline day last month.

He told Palace TV: "I'm really excited that it's been done. Obviously, I'm happy to be here and I’m just excited to get on the pitch, help the team.

“It's been nice, obviously, interacting with my teammates, so I’m just looking forward to getting out there and helping the team.

“I’ve been there (Arsenal) for 11 years, so it was like a home to me, obviously. But yeah, I think leaving, you just want to take that next step in your career.

“I think Crystal Palace is a wonderful place here. I've seen a lot of players develop and take the next step in their career, so that's what I want to do: I want to improve. I want to play more minutes and hopefully help the team as much as I can.”

On playing at Selhurst Park, Nketiah added: “It's a difficult place to come and play against (Palace)! It's nice to be with the fans and the home support this time, so I'm really excited for my Selhurst debut and hopefully I can make it one to remember,” he said.

“I'm going to give my all. I know what it means to be a South Londoner, so I'm going to give that pride and show that pride on the pitch every time I step up.”