DISGRACE! What Man City boss Guardiola told Henderson after Palace Cup shock

Paul Vegas
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's blast for Dean Henderson has been revealed.

Guardiola confronted the Crystal Palace goalkeeper at the end of Saturday's FA Cup final defeat.

The Catalan was furious after seeing Henderson escape a red card for handling outside his area before then saving a penalty from Omar Marmoush.

Expert lip-reader Jeremy Freeman has revealed what Guardiola and Henderson said to eachother in a furious exchange at the final whistle.

Guardiola approached Henderson stating: "You didn't deserve that. Disgrace."

The goalkeeper replied: "You still had your 10 minutes", referring to the 10 minutes of injury-time.

Henderson said "10 minutes" three times, then Guardiola replied: "It's not fair play. You should not - it's not fair."

 

