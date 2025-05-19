Glasner admits it will be difficult to motivate Palace after their iconic FA Cup victory

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has spoken to the media after the club's FA Cup final victory over Manchester City.

A first-half goal from midfielder Eberechi Eze is enough for Crystal Palace to secure a 1-0 win over Manchester City and win the first ever major trophy in the club's history at the weekend, as Palace made history. Glasner will go down as one of the best managers in club history after what has been another excellent season under his leadership.

Palace to miss two key players

He first spoke confirmed Adam (Wharton) and Marc (Guéhi) will miss this week’s game against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“Adam will also miss the Liverpool game – he had a concussion at the end (of the Final). Marc… let’s see, maybe, for Liverpool – but both players will miss tomorrow’s game.”

Glasner's black jumper has been retired

Next, Glasner revealed that his lucky black jumper, which he had previously explained he would retire from wearing on matchdays if the Eagles defeated Manchester City will not appear this week.

“It’s already in the washing machine, but its job is done!” he laughed. “You won’t see it tomorrow!

“It goes back into the drawer. It won’t be in use at football games anymore!”

Motivation may be difficult

The Eagles have not trained since their Wembley win in what is a very quick turnaround for this week’s clash. Glasner admitted that he will have a meeting with his side to determine how they will shape up against Wolves after such an iconic trophy win.

“I don’t know, at the moment, to be honest!” he laughed, when asked about team news. “We cancelled Sunday’s training and we’ll train now after the press conference.

“We’re looking forward to meeting all the players again, but of course I don’t know how they will present today. It’s now about finding the right motivation.

“We will have a meeting and talk about it, because it’s nothing you can ask somebody to do, or say ‘you have to’. We have to find the right commitment altogether: how we want to enter this week, and especially how we want to end this week – with two games to play – and we will talk about it, then let’s see how well we can do this.”