Palace keeper Henderson explains angry Guardiola exchange

Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson has detailed his post-match exchange with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola after winning the FA Cup final.

Henderson survived a red card call over claims he handled the ball outside his area, before he later made a penalty save to deny Omar Marmoush.

The England international amid the final whistle celebrations, made a comment to Guardiola, who then confronted Henderson.

The keeper later revealed: "I just went to shake his hand but obviously I think he was disappointed with the time wasting. I said 'you got the 10 minutes that you wanted'. No hard feelings."

On the hand-ball, Henderson also said: "I didn't know it was for me in all honesty. I knew it came into the box. I wasn't sure what they were doing it for. I asked Chilly (Ben Chilwell) down the side who they were doing it for and he said yeah but who cares? It doesn't matter. I'm not bothered."

Asked about his penalty save, he added: "To be fair, (Erling) Haaland might have stepped up. He gave it to Marmoush and I knew which way he was going. I knew I would save it."