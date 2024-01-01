Nigeria captain Troost-Ekong "proud" of boycott plans

Nigeria captain William Troost-Ekong spoke about being “held hostage” in a Libyan airport.

Al Kholood defender Troost-Ekong and his Nigerian teammates were set to play Libya in an African Cup of Nations qualifier.

Advertisement Advertisement

His team-mate Wilfred Ndidi posted: "This is not football. Very embarrassing. Hostage to a national team. Disgrace."

"Just got back to Nigeria with the team," said Troost-Ekong yesterday.

"I just want to say thanks for all the support we've been getting. It's been a long 24 hours. We have tried to do our best to keep our spirits high.

"This will be the last thing I'm going to say about it. Football is all about respect and that starts by respecting ourselves. We took a stand. I'm proud of the team's decision (to boycott the match).

"We are waiting to see what will be the follow-up from here. Whatever the consequences are, we will be ready to continue our journey to AFCON in November. Thanks everyone for the support. We really appreciate it.”