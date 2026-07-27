Chelsea make serious move for Danny Welbeck who is "keen" on the switch this summer

Chelsea make serious move for Danny Welbeck who is "keen on the move" this summer

Chelsea are looking to sign Brighton's Danny Welbeck as they look at striker options.

Despite being 35, Welbeck had arguably the best Premier League campaign of his career last season as he grabbed 13 goals under Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler.

Advertisement Advertisement

Welbeck has been with the Seagulls since October 2020, establishing himself as a club leader who brings heaps of experience to the Seagulls who see him as a pivotal member of the squad.

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso hinted at a press conference on Monday that Chelsea would be alert in the transfer market and he has wasted no time in making a move for Welbeck, as journalist Ben Jacobs.

“Chelsea are in talks for Brighton striker Danny Welbeck, as @kierangill_DM called. Viewed as a strong fit and character.

“Brighton aware of Chelsea's interest, and that Welbeck is keen on the move. Into the last year of his current contract.

“Chelsea also working on striker exits.”

Racking up 51 goals and 18 assists in 201 appearances, Welbeck is certainly a player who certainly knows how to find the back of the net in the Premier League.

The move for the veteran comes after the signing striker Emmanuel Emegha from sister club Strasbourg, with reports suggesting that Chelsea are open to loaning out the young forward.

There are just over 11 months remaining on Welbeck's Brighton contract and having made 201 appearances for Brighton across a six-year period, Welbeck and the club may agree it is now time to cut ties this summer in what is a huge move for the striker.