Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Chelsea make serious move for Danny Welbeck who is "keen" on the switch this summer

Chelsea make serious move for Danny Welbeck who is "keen on the move" this summer
Chelsea make serious move for Danny Welbeck who is "keen on the move" this summerSimon Dack/TPI / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

Chelsea are looking to sign Brighton's Danny Welbeck as they look at striker options.

Despite being 35, Welbeck had arguably the best Premier League campaign of his career last season as he grabbed 13 goals under Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler

Advertisement
Advertisement

Welbeck has been with the Seagulls since October 2020, establishing himself as a club leader who brings heaps of experience to the Seagulls who see him as a pivotal member of the squad. 

Chelsea boss Xabi Alonso hinted at a press conference on Monday that Chelsea would be alert in the transfer market and he has wasted no time in making a move for Welbeck, as journalist Ben Jacobs. 

“Chelsea are in talks for Brighton striker Danny Welbeck, as @kierangill_DM called. Viewed as a strong fit and character. 

“Brighton aware of Chelsea's interest, and that Welbeck is keen on the move. Into the last year of his current contract. 

“Chelsea also working on striker exits.” 

Racking up 51 goals and 18 assists in 201 appearances, Welbeck is certainly a player who certainly knows how to find the back of the net in the Premier League.

The move for the veteran comes after the signing striker Emmanuel Emegha from sister club Strasbourg, with reports suggesting that Chelsea are open to loaning out the young forward. 

There are just over 11 months remaining on Welbeck's Brighton contract and having made 201 appearances for Brighton across a six-year period, Welbeck and the club may agree it is now time to cut ties this summer in what is a huge move for the striker.

Mentions
Premier LeagueDanny WelbeckFabian HurzelerEmmanuel EmeghaChelseaBrightonStrasbourgFootball transfers

Related Articles

Alonso teases Chelsea will sign more players as he aims to fight for all competitions

De Zerbi calls for 'soul and passion' from youthful Tottenham squad in Australia

A look at every Premier League and top European club kit for the 2026/27 season