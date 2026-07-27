Free agent Jadon Sancho "exploring all options" as Qatari side swoop in this summer

After leaving Manchester United Jadon Sancho is ready to join a new side as he weighs up his options.

Sancho joined United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 for around £73M and established himself as one of the worst signings not just for the Red Devils but in Premier League history.

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The winger was frozen out of the first team, claiming he was a “scapegoat” despite his dire performances. He then returned to Borussia Dortmund on loan before joining Chelsea on loan, winning the UEFA Conference League and scoring in the final.

The England international then joined Aston Villa on loan for the 2025-26 season, where he struggled for consistent Premier League form but was part of their Europa League-winning squad.

Despite his success, Sancho was let go by United this summer and transfer expert Ben Jacobs revealed this week that he is being tempted by a move to the Middle East.

“Qatari side Al Rayyan made an initial enquiry on Jadon Sancho around three weeks ago. No talks have taken place since. Al Rayyan are not expected to follow up with further talks.

“Sancho exploring all options, including other possibilities in both the Middle East and Europe.”

Sancho scored just five goals at Stamford Bridge and only got on the scoresheet once during his time at Villa Park. His trophy cabinet may be packed but his form has been very poor for a number of years as his career continues to crumble at 26 years old.