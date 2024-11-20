Nicol says Gravenberch has been Liverpool's most important player
That is the view of former great Steve Nicol, who knows what it means to be part of a trophy winning Reds team.
After failing to sign Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad in the summer, Reds boss Arne Slot used Gravenberch as a defensive midfielder and the Dutchman has not looked back since.
“It’s the importance that he’s (had)," 1984 European Cup winner Nicol told ESPN.
“I mean, we’re basically looking at a team who looked as though they had absolutely a big hole in the middle of the park that had to be filled.
"They tried to make a couple of signings in that particular area, didn’t work out and so Gravenberch started.
“Absolutely I would argue that, without Gravenberch, Liverpool might not be top of the league, let me put it that way, how important he’s been.
“No, I thought it was dead simple really (to pick Gravenberch as Liverpool's best player so far). I thought it was straightforward.”
