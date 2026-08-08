Manchester City are expecting midfield changes before the end of the summer transfer window.

On the back of a superb showing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Spain captain Rodri is being chased by El Clasico rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona, with the latter already seeing €45M bid turned down by the Premier League giants.

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Rodri is into the final year of his contract in Manchester and the club could opt to sell him now to avoid a free transfer exit in 2027.

With City unlikely to sign a replacement this month, there will be increased focus on new £116M signing Elliot Anderson and Enzo Maresca's current midfield options, including Nico Gonzalez.

The former Barcelona man made just 17 PL starts last season, as back up to Rodri and the departed Bernardo Silva, but he's ready to reject exit offers and fight for his place.

"I'm happy here. I don't want to leave and I think the club wants me to stay. I haven't seen anything, but I'm happy here."

So far in preseason, Gonzalez has played in both friendly matches against Inter Milan and a K-League XI, and he's on course to start against Atletico Madrid in Seoul tomorrow.