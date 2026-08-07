Man City's stance on Barcelona's aggressive pursuit of Rodri revealed

Manchester City had prepared for the possibility of losing Rodri this summer, but always believed any departure would happen on their own terms.

Throughout the window, there had even remained confidence inside the club that the Spanish midfielder could stay for another season if the right offer did not arrive.

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Interest from Real Madrid never came as a surprise. Barcelona's aggressive emergence, however, caught them off guard and significantly altered the dynamics of the situation.

City have tried to handle Rodri's contract situation with respect this year, reflecting the standing he has earned during his time at the Etihad Stadium. However, over the past 24 hours, there has been growing frustration within the club over the direction negotiations have taken.

City believe increasing pressure is being placed on them to accept a fee well below their own valuation of one of the world's best midfielders.

According to sources, City have been aware in recent weeks that the Spain international wanted to leave. Those sources also suggest concern about the prospect of it becoming a dragged out affair, towards the transfer deadline.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, have been left very surprised by the situation. Sources suggest they never believed Barcelona would have the financial capability to complete a deal for Rodri, particularly given the Catalan club's well-documented financial constraints.

City value Rodri at around £70 million, yet Barcelona are understood to believe they can secure his signature for considerably less.

Their opening proposal is reported to be worth £38.6 million plus add-ons, a figure that falls well short of City's asking price. Real Madrid are surprised by the offer, too, believing that if Rodri were genuinely available for under £50 million they would have completed a deal themselves.

There remains uncertainty over how Barcelona possess the financial flexibility to improve their offer to City's demands, but the expectation is that a second bid will arrive in the coming days.

Despite Rodri's desire to move to Barcelona, with personal terms verbally agreed, City are not prepared to sanction a sale simply to facilitate his preferred destination. Unless an offer closer to valuation is received, the club would be willing to keep him for the final year of his contract and take him into the new season.

The situation leaves City assessing their own midfield plans.

As previously reported by Flashscore, Lille teenager Ayyoub Bouaddi remains one of the club's preferred internal targets, with significant progress already made towards securing his signature.

Should Rodri depart, City could also move for another elite midfielder. Enzo Maresca's leading choice is understood to be Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, who is viewed as the ideal profile to reinforce the midfield if circumstances require further investment.

The coming days are going to be decisive, with Barcelona pondering an improved offer, City standing firm on their valuation, and Real Madrid left frustrated by one of the summer's most intriguing transfer stories.