Nichols proud of Arsenal pro deal

Josh Nichols says "It's a dream come true" to sign first professional contract with Arsenal
Josh Nichols says he's delighted signing pro terms with Arsenal.

After making 31 appearances for the academy last season, the fullback   has earnt his first professional contract with Arsenal

Speaking to the club website Nichols was clearly ecstatic: “It’s a dream come true. I’ve been working to get this pro contract ever since I was a little boy, so I’m really glad to sign. I’ve been a fan since I was a little boy and this is my boyhood club. 

“Every kid wants to play for the first team, so I can use the coaches to develop myself into a better player and hopefully play for them. 

“My parents have been a very big part of my career, taking me to training. They’re there for me.” 

He went on to speak about his goal scoring ability.

“Everyone wants to score goals,” he said. “As a right back, you do score sometimes! It’s something I want to improve. 

“I want to get as many minutes as I can for the under-21s and try to break into the first team, and to boost my goals and assists.” 

