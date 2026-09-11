Iraola says Barcola just had "cramps" ahead of Fulham reunion with former teammate Arbeloa

Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola has addressed the media as he takes on Fulham this weekend.

Iraola is still unbeaten as he welcomes the Cottagers to Anfield on Saturday afternoon in what should be another tough test for his side.

Advertisement Advertisement

After draws with Newcastle and Nottingham Forest, the Reds beat both Ipswich Town and Atletico Madrid in what has been an impressive start for the Spanish coach whose side sit joint 6th with Newcastle United.

Barcola injury was "just cramps"

As Liverpool search for their first Premier League home win of the season, Iraola spoke on injuries as fans wait for updates on Bradley Barcola who went down with cramp in his calf against Atletico.

“We still need to train this afternoon but Barcola was just cramps. We have to evaluate but there's no injury he should be available if everything goes normal.

“Cody (Gakpo) we will see. Today we will try with him and let's see if he's ready for tomorrow or we have to wait until the next one. Hugo (Ekitike), it's difficult with long-term injuries.

“It's still far. We had a meeting with all the medical department to analyse and complete the list of European games and there's a chance he could play in the last two games of the opening stage but it's too early to say. We have put him there as there's a hope and a realistic chance he could play.”

Iraola is fond of former teammate Arbeloa

Questions then turned to Saturday's opponents and Fulham manager Álvaro Arbeloa who Iraola is fond of as the pair fought for a spot in the Spanish national side many years ago.

"We played very few times together in the national team, we were fighting more or less for position but I think he was more successful than me in that case! We haven't had too much of a relationship since then, we've had games when we've played against each other. But this is the Premier League - once the game starts you focus on yourself.

On Fulham: "We have just played three Premier League games and it's too early (to judge). Fulham is a great example. They have played well in their three games but lost by one goal. If you didn't see their points you'd have thought they'd have four or five. They have looked comfortable on the ball and have technically lovely players and it's difficult to press well against them.

"But they have also conceded goals. I expect for sure they'll have been working on that. We know they haven't changed the squad a lot, the core of the team is the same. It's going to be a difficult game."

Iraola impressed with Isak

Fulham will be focusing on striker Alexander Isak who grabbed a goal against Forest before bagging a brace against Ipswich and an assist against Atletico. Iraola heaped praise on to the Swedish star is improving more and more each week.

"We hope so. He is going well. I am happy with the improvements he is doing game to game. With the physical side he is in a very good place.

"Technically we know he's very good, understanding better what we need from a number nine position. He has to help us not just in the goals but in a lot of things."