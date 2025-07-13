Tribal Football
Arsenal in "final" Viktor Gyokeres talks with Sporting
Arsenal are reportedly in the final stages of their negotiation with Sporting CP over a move for star striker Viktor Gyokeres.

Gyokeres, 27, refused to report for pre-season training with Sporting on Saturday in order to push through a move to the Premier League giants.

According to The Athletic’s transfer guru David Ornstein, it worked, and Arsenal are now entering the final stages of their negotiations.

Talks have taken longer than expected due to Sporting president Frederico Varandas’ refusal to what the striker believes was an agreement to leave this summer for €60million plus €10m of add-ons.

Arsenal already have a five-year contract drawn up for the Sweden international with personal terms understood to be nothing more than a formality.

