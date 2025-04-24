Tribal Football
Newcastle winger Kuol unsure of next move

Paul Vegas
Newcastle winger Kuol unsure of next move
Newcastle winger Kuol unsure of next move
Newcastle United youngster Garang Kuol is eager to step up his career progress next season.

Ill-fated loans with Hearts and FC Volendam have seen Kuol spend the second-half of this season back with Newcastle and their U21 team.

"The most important thing for me is to be able to play (senior) football... it won't be that easy to jump from the under-21s at Newcastle to a first-team squad which could be in the Champions League," Kuol told ESPN.

"For the summer, I'm not really sure what's going to happen in terms of my next move ... but I'd say (senior) football is the ultimate goal."

Kuol's contract with Newcastle runs to 2026.

