Newcastle winger Gordon reveals new contract agreement "close"

Anthony Gordon has confirmed talks with Newcastle United are underway over a new deal.

The winger was speaking before scoring his penalty in today's 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

He told TNT Sports: "It's close, I'm really excited. I'll focus on that when the time comes, but I'm really excited for today and I just want to focus on that today."

On a potential flag display dedicated to him today: "It means a lot. I have a great relationship with the fans here because my style resonates with them. It's a working-class city and they want to see you give it your all.

"I'm proud of myself for doing that. I don't care where I play. The game is about moments, so it's about taking those moments when they come to me. Whether it's left, right or centre."