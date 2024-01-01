Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal want world class Juventus striker to improve attack
Chelsea boss Maresca delighted with Caicedo: Price-tag isn't his problem
Zamalek chief confirms plans for Real Madrid legend Ramos
Man City boss Guardiola hits back at Arsenal: You want war? Okay it's WAR!

Newcastle winger Gordon reveals new contract agreement "close"

Newcastle winger Gordon reveals new contract agreement "close"
Newcastle winger Gordon reveals new contract agreement "close"Profimedia
Anthony Gordon has confirmed talks with Newcastle United are underway over a new deal.

The winger was speaking before scoring his penalty in today's 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told TNT Sports: "It's close, I'm really excited. I'll focus on that when the time comes, but I'm really excited for today and I just want to focus on that today."

On a potential flag display dedicated to him today: "It means a lot. I have a great relationship with the fans here because my style resonates with them. It's a working-class city and they want to see you give it your all.

"I'm proud of myself for doing that. I don't care where I play. The game is about moments, so it's about taking those moments when they come to me. Whether it's left, right or centre."

Mentions
Premier LeagueGordon AnthonyNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Gordon close to agreeing new deal with Newcastle
Newcastle eager to open new contract talks with Gordon
Newcastle plan new contract talks with Gordon