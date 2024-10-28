Newcastle boss Howe gives injury update on Gordon and reacts to Isak's miss against Chelsea

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has spoken on Anthony Gordon's injury status and Alexander Isak's shocking miss which left many fans scratching their heads.

Gordon is facing a scan after suffering a groin injury in training on the eve of 2-1 defeat at Chelsea and could be out of contention as the Magpies prepare for a Carabao Cup tie against the blues this week.

Howe spoke to the Chronicle Live on the seriousness of the injury and how the club are taking care of him.

"Anthony felt his groin in training yesterday. We hope it is not serious but he will go for a scan tomorrow."

The Newcastle boss also spoke on how Isak did not give the ball to Joelinton for a tap in against Chelsea which could have rescued a point for Howe’s side. Howe remained positive despite the miss and believes the Swedish international will bounce back.

"Of course, you are frustrated because it is a great chance to score. Whenever you slow something down it looks clear. But in that moment Alex is moving at 100mph and making split second decisions. I thought Joey was there to tap it in for us but it wasn't to be.

"Alex's general game was very good. He scored a great goal a good team goal that will do him the world of good. He had another chance with a header and in the last couple of weeks he is now beginning to get the chances his game deserves."