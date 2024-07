Newcastle want Wolves captain Kilman AND Neto

Newcastle United have expressed interest in Wolves winger Pedro Neto.

The Toon have already had a bid for Wolves captain Max Kilman rejected in the past week.

Now the Express & Star says they've asked Wolves to name their price for Portugal international Neto.

The winger is said to be available from Molineux this summer for a fee of £60-70m.

Newcastle are also maintaining an interest in Kilman with talks ongoing.