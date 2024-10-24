Newcastle target Barcelona forward in shock January move

Barcelona forward Ferran Torres could be a target for Newcastle United this winter.

The attacker was being linked with the Magpies over the summer, but no deal materialized.

Per Chronicle Live, the club are pursuing a forward signing for manager Eddie Howe.

Torres is one of the targets, but he is not the only option on the club’s list at present.

The likes of Bryan Mbuemo, of Brentford, are also being linked to the club, as Howe seeks to add to his team’s firepower.

Newcastle have struggled with injuries to their frontline, with both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson missing game time this term.