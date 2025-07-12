Newcastle, Tottenham plan bids for Atletico Madrid midfielder Gallagher

Newcastle United are exploring the prospect of bringing Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher back to England.

Gallagher left Chelsea a year ago for Atletico, where he impressed in his first season in Spain.

However, the England midfielder could be on the way back to the Premier League this summer.

Mundo Deportivo says Toon manager Eddie Howe is an admirer and has suggested him as a potential new signing to club chiefs.

Tottenham are also said to be keen on Gallagher's services. However, such a transfer could be sensitive given his Chelsea background.

From Atlético's side, coach Diego Simeone is said to be very pleased with Gallagher, not least with his attitude.

But the midfielder isn't 'untouchable' and Atletico are prepared to do business for €45-50m.