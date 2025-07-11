Newcastle ready £36m bid for ex-Chelsea midfielder

Newcastle United are reportedly readying a £36 million bid for former Chelsea and current Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher.

Per Mundo Deportivo, Eddie Howe’s side are interested in bringing the 25-year-old back to England just one year after he joined Atletico Madrid.

Gallagher started the 2024-25 campaign well, scoring two goals in his first five games for Diego Simeone’s side but his performances dropped off considerably as the season progressed.

Atletico are understood to value the England international at around £36 million, slightly less than the reported £38 million they paid for him last summer.

The ex-Chelsea academy star made just 19 La Liga starts last season and is understood to want more first-team football ahead of the 2026 World Cup.