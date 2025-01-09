Newcastle to try and persuade Dubravka to stay despite links with Saudi Arabia

Tribal Football
Newcastle will try to persuade Martin Dubravka to pause his plans to leave the club.

The Magpies are aware that Dubravka does not want to stay for much longer, as he is second choice when everyone is fit.

however, the club hopes that he will decide to remain at St. James’ Park for the rest of the term.

Per The Mail, as Dubravka has been playing more often lately, he may stay put.

The issue is that he is also interested in a move to Al-Shabab in Saudi Arabia, as they are offering a long-term deal on mega wages.

The St. James’ Park club will be hoping that they can convince him to shelve those plans for six months.

