Al Shabab cleared to sign Newcastle keeper Dubravka

Paul Vegas
Saudi Pro League club Al Shabab have been given the green light to move for Newcastle goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

Al Shabab have the approval of the Financial Sustainability Committee to sign Dubravka.

Asharq Al-Awsat says a deal will be struck this week with Newcastle.

Dubravka will play in Newcastle's Carabao Cup semi-final tie against Arsenal before leaving for Saudi Arabia.

Toon boss Eddie Howe admitted on Friday Dubravka's departure was becoming more and more likely.

