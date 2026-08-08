Newcastle target rising Spain star to fix full-back problem

Newcastle United are on the hunt for a new right-back following the departure of Kieran Trippier.

Tino Livramento is still recovering from a groin injury which saw him miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup - and he could miss the start of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign - after not featuring for the Magpies so far in preseason.

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New boss Matthias Jaissle will be given a budget to work with in the weeks ahead, after brining in over £250M based on the sales of Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and club captain Bruno Guimaraes.

However, with £135M already spent on new faces by Eddie Howe prior to Jaissle's arrival, the club are looking for a bargain option to provide competition for when Livramento returns.

Reports from Mail Sport claim Newcastle are now ready to rival Manchester United for Spain U21 international Jorge Salinas - who can play at right-back or left-back - with Lewis Hall also being tracked by the Red Devils.

Newcastle are determined not to lose Hall - as another high profile exit from Tyneside - and €3M offer for Racing Santander's Salinas would provide key cover.