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Newcastle inform Man United of final Lewis Hall transfer decision

Newcastle inform Man United of final Lewis Hall transfer decision
Newcastle inform Man United of final Lewis Hall transfer decisionČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Dennis Goodwin

Newcastle have reportedly informed Man United that left back Lewis Hall is NOT for sale.

It’s been a summer of upheaval at Newcastle, with Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, and now Bruno Guimaraes all leaving the club.

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To make matters worse, long serving manager Eddie Howe made the shock decision to step down from his position and has since been replaced by the highly rated Matthias Jaissle.

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle aren’t keen on losing any more key players, and have informed Man United that Hall, 21, won’t be sold.

Michael Carrick’s side are looking to strengthen at left-back this summer and Hall is a player they have long-admired.

Newcastle have turned down their enquiry two weeks ago, however, and are in the market to add another full-back themselves.

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Lewis HallNewcastle UtdManchester UnitedPremier LeagueFootball transfers