Liverpool and Everton's request to move Merseyside derby rejected by Premier League

Everton and Liverpool's request to reschedule the Merseyside derby next month has been rejected by the Premier League.

Both sides were keen on finding an alternative date for the clash and saw positives in bringing the showdown forward by a day to April 1st. This would have given Everton more time to prepare for the Arsenal clash just 72 hours later in the Saturday lunchtime slot and could have helped their chances at Goodison Park.

It would have also been beneficial for manager Arne Slot's side, as they also travel to Craven Cottage to face Fulham on Sunday afternoon but the suggestion was rejected. It's unknown as to how much notice both clubs gave before making the enquiry which may have played a part in the rejection that will affect both sides.

Following Liverpool’s Champions League exit to Paris Saint-Germain and EFL Final loss to Newcastle United, Slot’s side will be desperate to bounce back against the Cottagers after a 2 week international break. Their lead at the top could be extended further if Everton grab points against the Gunners just a few days later but after this rejection their squad may be exhausted which will not help Slot’s side in their bid for the title.