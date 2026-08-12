Newcastle target Benfica star to fill problem right-back position

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Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle.
Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle.Profimedia

Newcastle United are chasing several right-back options this month following the departure of Kieran Trippier.

New Magpies boss Matthias Jaissle will have a transfer budget to work with in the final weeks of the summer window following the big-money sales of Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes.

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Both full-back spots are being looked at with Manchester United reportedly considering a swoop for England international Lewis Hall.

First choice on the right side of Newcastle's defence is Tino Livramento, but he's still recovering from a groin injury which saw him miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup - and he looks certain to miss the start of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

Previous reports from had linked Jaissle with a move for Spain U21 international Jorge Salinas - who can play at right-back or left-back - but that has not materialised at this stage.

Local outlet Chronicle Live now claim Benfica's Amar Dedic is on Jaissle's radar as he looks to bring reinforcements and Benfica could be open to a €20M deal based on a solid first season in Portugal from the Bosnia and Herzegovina international. 

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Premier LeagueMatthias JaissleKieran TrippierNewcastle UtdBenficaFootball transfers

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