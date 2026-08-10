Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Newcastle rejected! Højbjerg turns down Premier League move in latest transfer disaster

Newcastle rejected! Højbjerg turns down Premier League move in latest transfer disaster
Newcastle rejected! Højbjerg turns down Premier League move in latest transfer disasterKent Rasmussen / Gonzales Photo / Profimedia

Pierre-Emile Højbjerg has reportedly turned down Newcastle United as their summer gets worse.

Newcastle have not only lost manager Eddie Howe but they also allowed Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes to depart this summer and with just weeks before the new season starts, no replacements have been signed. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Stepping in for Howe, Matthias Jaissle began his reign as Newcastle United manager with a 2-1 win over Valencia. He will hope to continue that positive start in the transfer market but it looks like the side are still struggling to bring in their transfer targets. 

As per Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle’s approach for the experienced midfielder has failed and the club are now left scrambling once again as they seek to bring in midfield reinforcements. 

“EXCLUSIVE: Pierre Emile Højbjerg’s move to Newcastle currently OFF following new talks in the recent hours. 

“#NUFC were prepared to pay what OM wanted but Højbjerg has decided to turn down the proposal.” 

Speaking just 24 hours after he was unveiled as the club’s new manager, Jaissle said of possible incomings:  

“I’ve had one day here. Of course, I have the squad mapping and I have clear ideas, but I want to know the players now. I want to give them a chance. Definitely, they can show up - it’s always a new challenge for the players too. We can wait. For sure, we have the capacity to do something on the market. Our sporting director is aware of that. For sure, when the season starts we should see new faces.” 

Newcastle have signed Sean Steur and Aladji Bamba this summer, but both are inexperienced at 18 and 20 years old. Missing out on Hojbjerg is a huge blow and despite young talent coming in, Jaissle has his work cut out for him as the season approaches. 

Mentions
Premier LeaguePierre-Emile HojbjergEddie HoweMatthias JaissleBruno GuimaraesNewcastle UtdFootball transfers

Related Articles

Newcastle usher in a new era after star exits and managerial change

Jaissle reveals what Newcastle fans can expect after summer transfer raid: Not negotiable!

DONE DEAL: Newcastle sign Czech keeper Hornicek from Braga for £26m