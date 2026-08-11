De Zerbi reveals Tottenham are "not finished" after spending over £200M this summer

Roberto De Zerbi has spoken openly about Tottenham's transfer plans as the season approaches.

Spurs have brought in the likes Sandro Tonali from Newcastle for a deal worth up to £100m and Mateus Fernandes arrived from West Ham for around £85m.

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The North London side have also signed Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton, Andy Robertson from Liverpool, Marcos Senesi from Bournemouth and goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka from Newcastle in what is an impressive transfer haul.

Now, as the side are linked with Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo and Manchester City’s Savinho, De Zerbi has admitted that the club are not done yet as they aim to a build a side that’s worthy of qualifying for Europe.

"In the transfer market, we're not finished yet. We're looking forward to start another season with different ambitions and results," De Zerbi said on the Men in Blazers YouTube channel.

"We have to find the condition to build a strong team, than the last seasons to compete again for the top of the table.

"I usually think about the soul, passion, spirit and mentality of the team and then the improvement we can do in the future, because I can't stay with the focus just on the present."

Both captain Romero and fellow defender Djed Spence have been linked with moves away from the side over the past month. De Zerbi may be preparing for their departures as he opens his wallet once more and dips into the market.