Newcastle swoop for Blackburn youngster Finneran

Newcastle United are said to be pushing for the signature of youngster Rory Finneran.

The Magpies are determined to move ahead with plans to fill up their academy with top talent.Per Chronicle Live, they are now looking at the Blackburn Rovers youngster as an option.

Advertisement Advertisement

Finneran is only 16 but has already been showing huge potential at youth level.

If they do complete his signature, they would only owe Rovers modest compensation.