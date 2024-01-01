Newcastle keeper Dubravka ducks future questions

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka is only thinking about Euro 2024.

The Slovakia star does not want to contemplate his club future at the moment.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dubravka is being linked with a move away from Newcastle in the off-season.

“I don’t really know, and to be fair my mental state at the moment is to focus on my job here,” he stated when asked about his Newcastle future.

“I just want to enjoy this because this is huge for our country. We do not always qualify for tournaments like this, so I am trying to absorb all the energy.”

“It's hard for me to comment on that, because I get information from the newspaper about who we are signing. If I'm honest, I don't care what happens anymore. I defended my place and did my best for the club," he told Slovakian media.

“If they decide to bring someone else, I won't influence it anymore. This is going aside at the moment, I'm trying to concentrate on the national team now. I let the rest out of my head.”