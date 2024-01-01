Newcastle, Man City among Rigg transfer scramble

Sunderland teenager Chris Rigg is being linked with moves away from the club.

The 17-year-old celebrated his birthday on Tuesday and may yet get the ultimate present.Per The Chronicle, Newcastle United are among the teams chasing his signature.

Rigg is also wanted by the likes of Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, and Chelsea.

The youngster hopes to have his future resolved in the coming weeks, as he does not want the situation to drag on.

While Rigg is happy at the Stadium oF Light, he will have a hard time rejecting such big clubs.