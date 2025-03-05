Newcastle suffer new Carabao Cup blow

Newcastle United have suffered a new blow to their Carabao Cup final preparations.

The Toon will face Liverpool without Anthony Gordon, who will be suspended for the Wembley showpiece after his dismissal against Brighton.And now the Daily Mail reports teammate Lewis Hall is also out of the game due to injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

Hall missed the defeat to Brighton due to an ankle injury and a visit to a specialist has seen him ruled out beyond the March 16 final.

Newcastle are expected to make an announcement regarding Hall over the coming 48 hours.